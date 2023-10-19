Mid-Island towns aim to mitigate flooding as heavy rain soaks B.C. coast

Parksville, Qualicum Beach prepare by clearing catch basins, rain expected to ease today

With the region facing heavy rainfall, the City of Parksville and Town of Qualicum Beach are keeping a close watch on low catchment areas that may be at risk of flooding.

The Town of Qualicum crews are out monitoring situations and mitigating any possible threat of flooding. The town has also asked residents to help out.

If you see some flooding in your catch basin use a rake to clear leaves off the grate so the water can drain. If you can’t unclog it and it’s causing flooding, report it to the town at 250-752-6921.

READ MORE: Parksville installing seasonal lights on Alberni Highway

City of Parksville operations staff has been clearing catch basins of leaves and street sweeping in anticipation of the heavy rain and potential flooding.

The city also posts updates on its social media accounts and via Emergency Management Oceanside (EMO). EMO communicates with Environment Canada and when there is a weather alert, this information is passed along to residents.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for east Vancouver Island, with potential for 60 millimetres to 100 millimetres over the next day.

The heavy rain is expected to let up early Thursday. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, according to Environment Canada.

Black Press Media spoke with meteorologist Man Lu from Environment Canada about the rainfall warnings that have been issued across Vancouver Island.