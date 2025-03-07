Mike de Jong is denied appeal of Tory decision in Abbotsford-South Langley

Decision required to be given 'without reasons,' party states

The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) has rejected an appeal from Mike de Jong of a decision earlier this week to oust him from the party’s nomination race in Abbotsford-South Langley.

De Jong posted on social medial on Thursday (March 6) that he had submitted a formal appeal to the party’s national council, and it had been denied.

He posted the party’s response, which affirmed its decision to decline his application seeking the local riding’s nomination to be their candidate in the next federal election.

The party’s response referenced section 3 of the Conservative Party of Canada’s rules and procedures for candidate nominations.

“The decision to decline your application to contest the nomination is required to be communicated ‘without reasons,’ ” stated Jeremy Liedtke, the CPC’s director of political operations, in his emailed response.

De Jong was first informed on Monday night (March 3) that his application to seek the nomination had been denied.

He told The Abbotsford News that in a phone call to the party’s headquarters in Ottawa, he was given only a vague reason for the decision – that he was “not qualified.”

In his most recent social media post, de Jong expressed frustration at being given only 12 hours to prepare submissions from the time he formally submitted the appeal Wednesday evening until the party’s meeting to review the matter on Thursday morning.

“Suffice to say it is difficult to make meaningful submissions when the rationale for the decision being appealed is being entirely withheld from you except for the claim that I am unqualified for the position of MP,” he stated.

De Jong said he felt “compelled” to appeal the decision after having signed up more than 2,000 members and campaigning for almost a year.

“After more than three decades of public service, I have nothing to hide, and I believe that my supporters and the people of Abbotsford-South Langley are entitled to know the reasons behind this decision,” he stated.

De Jong, 60, served as the Abbotsford West MLA under BC United (formerly the Liberals) for 30 years.

He announced in February 2024 that he was retiring from provincial politics. In mid-April, he confirmed he would seek the federal Conservative nomination for the Abbotsford-South Langley riding being vacated by retiring long-time MP Ed Fast.

He said during his years in provincial politics, he has been “subject to more public scrutiny and disclosure requirements than almost any other person in British Columbia.”

“Yet, despite my record of transparency, service and integrity, no specific reason for my disqualification has been provided except for my claim that I was not qualified … This process has been deeply disappointing …”

De Jong has not indicated whether he will pursue another avenue for the federal election, such as running as an independent.

The nomination vote for Abbotsford-South Langley takes place this Saturday, March 8.

Five others are still in the running: Shanjeelin Dwivedi, Mike Murray, Steve Schafer, Sukhman Singh Gill and Gurnoor Sidhu.

The federal election must take place this year in October, but is expected to be called sooner than that.