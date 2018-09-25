Milano Roasters brings award-winning coffee to Victoria

New Government Street location downtown open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Milano Roasters has opened a second Vancouver Island location at 817 Government Street. (Kristyn Anthony/News Staff)

Who says Vancouver gets to have all the fun?

Milano Coffee has brought their award-winning brews to Victoria, opening a new cafe downtown, the second location on Vancouver Island. Milano opened the doors of its Comox location in the spring of 2016.

“The warm reception from locals and tourists has been wonderful since opening our doors, we are looking forward to building relationships with the community,” owner Linda Turko said of the new Victoria spot.

The corner cafe on Government and Courtney streets is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. serving up innovative blends roasted in Milano’s Mount Pleasant facility in Vancouver.

An outdoor patio makes it the perfect spot for a lunch break – freshly made sandwiches and baked goods are on offer daily, all sourced from local suppliers.

Victoria has no shortage of great choices for local bean, but owner Brian Turko, the mad professor” of coffee invention brings a unique flavour to town with his winning formula.

Turko has always maintained a dedication to developing coffee blends combining anywhere from seven to 13 single origin beans in a single brew, establishing Milano from the trendy single-origin coffee shop trend that has boomed across Western Canada.

Milano Roasters is now open at 817 Government Street.

