Monday will see the clouds clearing this morning with a high of 16 C and an overnight night low of 7 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Mild weather ahead for Monday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Monday will see the clouds clearing this morning with a high of 16 C and an overnight night low of 7 C.

Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 15 C and an overnight low of 8 C.

READ ALSO: ‘This is unacceptable’: View Royal parents frustrated over lack of resources for students

Wednesday will see periods of rain and a high of 12 C and an overnight low of 8 C with rain.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 8 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘This is unacceptable’: View Royal parents frustrated over lack of resources for students

Just Posted

‘This is unacceptable’: View Royal parents frustrated over lack of resources for students

Tight spending budget leaves educational assistants stretched thin

Crane installation causes traffic closure for downtown Quadra Street block

The 1400-block of Quadra Street will be closed to traffic on Oct. 4

View Royal archery club looking for new home after province moves in on property

The province plans to build a handyDART facility on the Burnside Road West property

Grizzlies defeated 3-1 at home opener

Powell River Kings shut down Grizzlies at last night’s Q Centre

Victoria Native Friendship Centre celebrates 50 years serving the community

Traditional song, dance, and drum performances on display in Saanich

VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Jam stand back lash, cats on leashes and more

Orange Shirt Day sheds light on dark history of Canada’s residential schools

Sept. 30 aims to remember the suffering of thousands of First Nations, Métis and Inuit children

B.C. ranch to offer refuge for veterans, first responders with mental illness

Facility in Ashcroft will hold ceremonial launch Oct. 5 and start offering services next year

Canada Post racking up close to $1 million a year in parking fines, data show

Crown corporation has paid out almost $7.5 million in parking fines over the past decade

VIDEO: Re-elected Liberals would still run big deficits, despite new taxes

Trudeau effectively saying “Canada will literally go on adding debt forever,” according to Tory critic

B.C. man dies in paragliding accident on Mount Kilimanjaro

Justin Kyllo was the owner of a restaurant and catering company in North Vancouver

Search and Rescue flies out injured hiker from Mount Washington

Medical team was flown in to area to assess patient Saturday, injury ‘not severe’

B.C. VIEWS: Rural B.C. takes another hit from the NDP

Province showing clear signs it’s heading for deficits

Weed-killer sabotage claimed in B.C. blueberry farm lawsuit

The owners of a Langley farm are suing over the death of their crops

Most Read