 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

'Milestone': First LNG carrier arrives in B.C. for crucial Kitimat testing

Testing will prepare Canada’s first major LNG export facility for operations
Quinn Bender

A fully loaded LNG carrier has arrived for the first time at the LNG Canada terminal in Kitimat, signalling a pivotal step in preparing the country’s first major LNG export facility for operations.

“LNG Canada wishes to thank all of the individuals and organizations involved with helping us safely reach today’s important milestone. Together, we’re making history,” the company said in a statement April 2.

The Maran Gas Roxana entered the terminal with a cargo of liquefied natural gas intended solely for equipment testing. The cargo will be offloaded to help cool pipes and storage tanks under cryogenic conditions, a requirement before the facility can begin commercial operations.

The arrival followed a coordinated navigation along a 159-nautical-mile route from the Triple Island pilot station near Prince Rupert, with B.C. Coast Pilots aboard and escort support from HaiSea Marine tugs.

Once docked, loading arms connected the vessel’s manifolds to begin a gradual LNG transfer ashore. The cooling and equipment testing process is expected to continue for three to four weeks.

After offloading, the vessel will be escorted from Canadian waters, concluding a key stage in the commissioning process. The facility remains in its start-up phase and has not yet begun LNG production. LNG Canada expects to ship its first export cargoes by mid-2025.

The company said no additional LNG imports are anticipated before operations begin.

About the Author: Quinn Bender

Read more

More News

Judge issues $1,500 fine in Qualicum Beach crash that killed Alberni woman
Judge issues $1,500 fine in Qualicum Beach crash that killed Alberni woman
B.C. winery says it's easier to sell to the US than to other provinces
B.C. winery says it's easier to sell to the US than to other provinces
Jurassic Parking Lot: 'Dinosaur' ticketed for riding in trunk of B.C. car
Jurassic Parking Lot: 'Dinosaur' ticketed for riding in trunk of B.C. car