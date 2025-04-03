'Milestone': First LNG carrier arrives in B.C. for crucial Kitimat testing

Testing will prepare Canada’s first major LNG export facility for operations

LNG carrier and HaiSea Marine tugboats at LNG Canada facility for offloading in Kitimat, B.C. April 2, 2025.

1 / 1 LNG carrier and HaiSea Marine tugboats at LNG Canada facility for offloading in Kitimat, B.C. April 2, 2025. Advertisement

A fully loaded LNG carrier has arrived for the first time at the LNG Canada terminal in Kitimat, signalling a pivotal step in preparing the country’s first major LNG export facility for operations.

“LNG Canada wishes to thank all of the individuals and organizations involved with helping us safely reach today’s important milestone. Together, we’re making history,” the company said in a statement April 2.

The Maran Gas Roxana entered the terminal with a cargo of liquefied natural gas intended solely for equipment testing. The cargo will be offloaded to help cool pipes and storage tanks under cryogenic conditions, a requirement before the facility can begin commercial operations.

The arrival followed a coordinated navigation along a 159-nautical-mile route from the Triple Island pilot station near Prince Rupert, with B.C. Coast Pilots aboard and escort support from HaiSea Marine tugs.

Once docked, loading arms connected the vessel’s manifolds to begin a gradual LNG transfer ashore. The cooling and equipment testing process is expected to continue for three to four weeks.

After offloading, the vessel will be escorted from Canadian waters, concluding a key stage in the commissioning process. The facility remains in its start-up phase and has not yet begun LNG production. LNG Canada expects to ship its first export cargoes by mid-2025.

The company said no additional LNG imports are anticipated before operations begin.