A Canadian flag patch is shown on a soldier’s shoulder in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Military can’t – or won’t – reveal outcomes of criminal sexual cases passed to civilian police

57 cases of alleged sexual crimes transferred for investigation since November 2021

Military police don’t know — or won’t say — how many of the dozens of cases involving criminal sexual behaviour referred to civilian counterparts over the past year have resulted in charges.

That has sparked criticism from some experts, who say such information is critical to knowing whether sending such cases to civilian authorities is having the intended effect.

Military police first revealed earlier this month that they had transferred 57 cases of alleged sexual crimes to civilian police for investigation since November 2021.

But it remains unclear how many of the cases have resulted in charges.

Military police spokesman Lt.-Cmdr. Jamie Bresolin says Canadian Armed Forces investigators work with civilian counterparts to collect information during cases.

But asked how many have led to charges, Bresolin says civilian authorities are not required to provide updates to the military on the status or outcomes of their investigations.

Canadian Armed Forces

