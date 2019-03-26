A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been charged for alleged sexual misconduct. (Canadian Armed Forces Facebook)

Military officer accused of sexual misconduct, drunkenness in B.C., Alberta

Warrant Officer Jarvis Kevin Malone is charged under the National Defence Act

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been charged for alleged sexual misconduct and other offences –one of which occurred in B.C.

Warrant Officer Jarvis Kevin Malone of the 1 Service Battalion in Edmonton faces charges of abuse of subordinates, general misconduct, and drunkenness under the National Defence Act, a news release said Tuesday.

The incidents allegedly took place at a Canadian Division Support Base in Edmonton and in McBride, northeast of Prince George, between June and October 2017.

In July 2018, a third party reported incidents of a “sexual nature” occurring several times and in various locations.

“These incidents were reported to the chain of command by several parties, all belonging to the same unit as the member currently accused,” the release said.

Added Lt. Col. Kevin Cadman: “All members of the Canadian Armed Forces – whether they are part of the reserve force or regular force – should expect to serve in a respectful and professional environment safe from harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour.”

The case is proceeding through the military justice system.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
