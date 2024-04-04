Millions of litres of sewage leak into Kootenay River

Environment ministry says leak was discovered March 27 and repaired April 3

About one million litres of sewage per day leaked into the Kootenay River from the City of Nelson’s waste treatment system between March 27 and April 3.

The incident was reported by B.C.’s environment ministry on its website on March 28. The ministry reported in an email on April 4 that the leak was repaired on April 3 by a dive team.

The incident report described the leaking material as “macerated,” meaning liquefied. The pipe is located about 30 metres below the surface of the Kootenay River.

A ministry map of the incident shows that the spill is located upstream from the sewage treatment plant, which would mean the sewage was en route from the city to the plant and not yet treated. After treatment, the sewage is released back into the river, downstream from the plant.

“Health authorities expect the potential impact to human health to be low,” the incident report states. “Private and public water extraction points from the Kootenay River are a significant distance from the point of release.”

The Nelson Star has reached out to the City of Nelson for more details.

The city is in the planning stages of a new treatment plant and sewage infrastructure, but planning and construction are expected to take several years.

