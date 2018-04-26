A single-vehicle crash on Millstream Road at Industrial Way has taken down a hydro pole and power lines. The roadway is closed in both directions. (Photo courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Millstream Road closed to traffic at Bear Mountain Parkway

Downed hydro pole blocking both lanes at Industrial Way

Millstream Road is closed in both directions after a single-vehicle crash at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday involving a hydro pole at Industrial Way.

The downed pole is blocking both lanes of traffic and Millstream Road is expected to be closed for up to two hours.

Vehicles are being diverted at Bear Mountain Parkway at this time and there are lengthy delays in the area.

It is unknown if the driver is injured. Unconfirmed reports that the driver has managed to exit the vehicle but has not been able to clear the roadway due to the downed lines.

Unconfirmed reports are that live lines are down on the roadway. BC Hydro crews arrived on scene just after 6 p.m.

BC Hydro is reporting an outage in the area affecting roughly 1,800 customers.

More to come.

