Millstream Road closed to traffic at Bear Mountain Parkway

Downed hydro pole blocking both lanes at Industrial Way

A single-vehicle crash on Millstream Road at Industrial Way has taken down a hydro pole and power lines. The roadway is closed in both directions. (Photo courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Millstream Road is closed in both directions after a single-vehicle crash at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday involving a hydro pole at Industrial Way.

The downed pole is blocking both lanes of traffic and Millstream Road is expected to be closed for up to two hours.

Millstream Rd still closed in both directions at Industrial Way. @bchydro on the way. Avoid area. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/IZkAV8v5dF — Westshore Towing (@WestshoreT) April 27, 2018

Avoid traffic in the area, Millstream Rd is expected to be closed in both directions at Industrial Rd for at least 1-2 hours due to single MVI. Power pole down on the road. @bchydro on the way. #yyjtraffic https://t.co/U8a6oe6jSo — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) April 27, 2018

Vehicles are being diverted at Bear Mountain Parkway at this time and there are lengthy delays in the area.

It is unknown if the driver is injured. Unconfirmed reports that the driver has managed to exit the vehicle but has not been able to clear the roadway due to the downed lines.

UPDATE – Millstream Rd still closed in both directions at Industrial Way. @bchydro on the way. ETA 30-40 minutes. Avoid area. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/gdjYaEqG7m — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) April 27, 2018

Unconfirmed reports are that live lines are down on the roadway. BC Hydro crews arrived on scene just after 6 p.m.

BC Hydro is reporting an outage in the area affecting roughly 1,800 customers.

