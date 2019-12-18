Millstream Road temporarily closed after morning crash

West Shore RCMP temporarily closed Millstream Road following a collision near Lost Lake Road on Wednesday morning.
We are currently on scene at a collision on Millstream Rd at Lost Lake Rd in the Highlands. Millstream Rd is closed for a short time until the vehicles can be removed from the roadway. Please be patient if you are in this area.
— West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) December 18, 2019
Drivers were asked to remain patient while crews remove the vehicles involved in the crash.
The roadway has reopened to traffic.
More to come.
@devonscarlett
