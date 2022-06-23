Motorists will have to follow this detour Thursday and Friday as a section of Millstream Road will be closed overnight for construction work. (Courtesy City of Langford)

Motorists will have to follow this detour Thursday and Friday as a section of Millstream Road will be closed overnight for construction work. (Courtesy City of Langford)

Millstream Road to close overnight Thursday, Friday in Langford

Detours in place for two nights of road closures

Motorists are being advised that a section of Millstream Road will be closed to traffic overnight Thursday and Friday.

The stretch of road between Bear Mountain Parkway and Goldie Avenue will be closed between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. both nights.

The closure will allow Telus to raise three overhead lines so they are not in conflict with new traffic lanes on the road. The work requires a full closure to vehicles as each line must be taken down, laid across the road, and reattached.

Emergency vehicles and residents of Nirwan Place will be given access to the road during the closures, however, all other motorists will be required to follow a detour through surrounding neighbourhoods.

READ MORE: Langford council descends into shouting match while discussing Szpak’s committee resignation

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of LangfordConstructionLangfordWest Shore

Previous story
UPDATE: Suspect identified after two girls inappropriately touched at Saanich Peninsula restaurant
Next story
B.C. man arrested, charged with manslaughter in Whistler stabbing

Just Posted

The Canadian Coast Guard ship called John P. Tully has been used to bring scientists to the Explorer Seamount — Canada’s largest underwater mountain. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
West Coast expedition off B.C. explores never-before-seen deep-sea habitat

Motorists will have to follow this detour Thursday and Friday as a section of Millstream Road will be closed overnight for construction work. (Courtesy City of Langford)
Millstream Road to close overnight Thursday, Friday in Langford

Stephie Bright as Rosalind, and Aiden Guerreiro as Orlando, in As You Like It. (Courtesy of Lara Eichhorn/Greater Victoria Shakespeare Festival)
Greater Victoria Shakespeare Festival performing on two stages this year

Saanich’s food truck program will be back this summer at two parks with six vendors. (Black Press Media file photo)
Food trucks roll back into Saanich parks next week