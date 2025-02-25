Minerals association raises concerns over tenure law's consultation framework

The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) says government needs to provide capacity funding to make new rules work

The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) has some concerns with the implementation of the Mineral Claims Consultation Framework and its upcoming court mandated deadline.

British Columbia's Mineral Tenure Act regulates how mineral claims are granted in British Columbia.

It is currently being revamped, which has been mandated by the BC Supreme Court. It requires a consultation framework with First Nations and it needs to be implemented by March 26.

The reform started on Sept. 26, 2023, after the BC Supreme Court gave the province 18 months to update the act, following a successful constitutional challenge by two First Nations.

This time last year, BC Energy Minister Josie Osborne said the province is working on a “shared vision for mining reform that will uphold and respect First Nations rights and title and is aligned with the UN Declaration, and build a responsible and healthy mining sector in British Columbia.”

Richard Truman, AME Senior Director, External Affairs said he is hearing the same concerns from the association’s members from all over the province including the potential slowdown of the staking process, the impact on small prospectors, and the need for clear timelines. He also noted concerns over whether there will be capacity support for First Nations.

Truman said he believes the unknown of the whole process has hurt investments in British Columbia.

According to the Ministry of Mines, the forecasted total value of mining production is $16.5 billion, close to the revised estimate for 2023. Exploration expenditures decreased from $643.5 million in 2023 to $552.1 million in 2024, consistent with global downward trends but not with Canada’s other top exploration jurisdictions of Ontario and Quebec.

Truman said there is also growing concern about confidentiality. The new rules would see the names of prospectors given to Indigenous Nations, which he said risks giving up their intellectual property and could also subject applicants to subjective bias.

The AME is also worried about Indigenous capacity. The proposed system puts a strain on the resources of Indigenous Nations, Truman said.

"We have similar capacity concerns within government, but a big area where we have capacity concerns is with First Nations. Just simply, do they have enough people with the knowledge that they need to be able to take part in this consultation process?

"That's part of the whole thing. So we're really trying to encourage government to make sure that they're providing that capacity to First Nations. If they're creating a bunch of extra work for First Nations, only fair that they provide them with the capacity funding to be able to take part in the process."

The AME has written an open letter to the Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals with their concerns and said they are willing to work with government to get this right.