Minimal growth overnight for wildfire east of Vernon

BC Wildfire Service has 21 personnel at the fire northeast of Vernon Saturday
Brendan Shykora
The Sitkum Creek wildfire near Cherryville is still burning at just under 2,000 hectares Saturday, July 27, 2024. RDNO photo

The Sitkum Creek wildfire near Cherryville saw minimal growth overnight, according to the BC Wildfire Service. 

Fire information officer Cassidy Martin said Saturday morning, July 27, that the blaze near Sugar Lake northeast of Vernon is still an estimated 1,993 hectares in size. 

"The weather has helped us for sure," Martin said. "The cooler temperatures have helped cool the fire behaviour, and there have been little bits of precipitation here and there, which always helps."

BC Wildfire has 21 personnel at the fire, with the support of helicopters bucketing water as needed. Heavy equipment is also being utilized. No nearby fire departments are currently assisting the firefighting efforts. 

The wildfire is burning at rank one and rank two, meaning the fire is smouldering with minimal pockets of open flame, and an overall slow rate of growth, Martin said.

The wildfire is still classified as being out of control, meaning it is still anticipated to spread beyond its current perimeter. 

All evacuation alerts and orders remain unchanged Saturday morning.

The Sitkum Creek wildfire was discovered on July 18.

 

 

Brendan Shykora

