Wildfire near Peachland grows to 2.6 hectares

The fire remains at an estimated 2.2 hectares in size

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.

The Spring Lake wildfire has grown slightly since Thursday morning and is now an estimated 2.6 hectares.

A fire that sparked Wednesday evening about 4.5 km west of Peachland remains out of control.

BC Wildfire crews remained at the scene overnight and according to fire information officer Olive Norris-Leite, personnel saw little growth on the blaze as it remains at an estimated 2.2 hectares in size.

“Today we will have one unit crew, three initial attack crews, one water tender and one skimmer working this fire,” said Norris-Leite.

The Spring Lake wildfire is displaying Rank 1 fire behaviour, such as a smouldering ground fire and some open flame.

The blaze is suspected human caused.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts for this incident. The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has not issued an emergency notice at this time.

While there is still a heat warning in effect for the Okanagan, Thursday morning started cool with no strong winds, which will aid crews in getting a handle on the fire.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures of 35 C, for Thursday, and 20 km/h winds gusting to 40 early this afternoon.