Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, March 26, 2020. A trio of federal cabinet minister is warning COVID-19 researchers to take additional precautions to protect their efforts from those with nefarious intentions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ministers warn COVID-19 researchers anew of threat of foreign actors

It’s not clear what prompted this new alert

A trio of federal cabinet minister is warning COVID-19 researchers to take additional precautions to protect their efforts from thieves and vandals.

The statement today says the federal government is concerned about “hostile actors” targeting pandemic-related research in this country and urges government scientists, academics and private-sector workers to double- and triple-check their security measures.

Signed by Industry Minister Navdeep Bains, Health Minister Patty Hajdu and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, the statement recommends strong cyber- and physical-security protocols.

It’s not clear what prompted this new alert, months after Canada’s intelligence agencies first warned of state-sponsored hackers targeting COVID-19 research.

In mid-July, Canadian, British and U.S. security services said they believed hackers working for Russia’s intelligence agency were trying to steal vaccine research.

The statement today warns of threats to intellectual property and business interests as well as long-term economic competitiveness from espionage and foreign interference.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Public to weigh in on harm-reduction cannabis distribution request for Victoria neighbourhood
Next story
School bus delays after SD62 overwhelmed by last-minute registrations

Just Posted

School bus delays after SD62 overwhelmed by last-minute registrations

450 students signed up Friday alone, district to hire more drivers

Garage fire sparks Colwood reminder to residents

Colwood, most of Greater Victoria under extreme fire rating

Driver damages four other cars while parking on Oak Bay Avenue

Man’s license will be reviewed by Motor Vehicle Branch

Sonia Furstenau voted in as new leader of the B.C. Green Party

Furstenau is the MLA for Cowichan Valley and beat out two others in the leadership race

Greater Victoria teachers calling for schools to close due to poor air quality

Teachers’ association says SD61’s air quality response conflicts with COVID-19 safety protocols

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Here’s how you and your pet can stay safe from the wildfire smoke blanketing B.C.

Concentrations fine particulate matter of of the southern half of B.C. have skyrocketed

B.C. salmon farm operator adds new device to delousing capacities

Portable system will serve Broughton Archipelago and Discovery Islands

Port Hardy Mountie honoured by International Association of Chiefs of Police

Corp. Chris Voller was named by the IACP as one of the 40 under 40 awardees for 2020.

Premier Horgan peppered with questions about potential fall election in B.C.

Premier says he’s focused on other issues

Giuseppe Garibaldi never set foot in B.C. Why is a park still named after him?

Is it time to change the name of Mt. Garibaldi to the culturally and historically more appropriate Nch’ḵay̓?

‘Non-union’ bees make blueberries thrive — but only if they have a home

Pollinators are in rough shape in British Columbia and beyond

Canada hopes to avert new U.S. tariff war, but stands ready to fire: Champagne

The Trump administration imposed the new national-security tariffs last month

Office furniture shortages loom as Canadians stay home this fall

This comes as a looming second wave of COVID-19 means many Canadians are not returning to the office or school just yet

Most Read