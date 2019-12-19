The new free-flowing traffic pattern at the McKenzie interchange. (MoTI)

Ministry anticipates one-month adjustment period for motorists using new McKenzie interchange

New traffic pattern debuts during Thursday morning commute more than three years into construction

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) anticipates it will take about a month for motorists to get used to new traffic patterns on their morning commute now that traffic is free-flowing through the McKenzie interchange.

READ MORE: Traffic flows through new McKenzie Interchange configuration Thursday morning

Traffic flowed freely through the interchange in Saanich Thursday morning, in time for the morning commute. Locals said on Twitter that their morning commute was shorter than usual Thursday morning.

A spokesperson from the MoTI, Janelle Staite, said the ministry anticipates a month-long adjustment period for people to find their new routes and get used to the new traffic pattern.

“We are seeing more left-turn traffic at Tillicum, but we did have engineers on site at McKenzie and Tillicum and we had not seen delays. We anticipate that will subside as people get used to new traffic patterns,” Staite said. Staite also said there “will still be travel time benefits during that period.”

The new free-flowing traffic pattern at the McKenzie interchange.

Motorists heading southbound or northbound on the Trans-Canada Highway no longer have to have to wait for traffic lights at the McKenzie interchange. Motorists instead travel freely along the highway under the McKenzie/Admirals overpass.

Motorists heading southbound who want to turn left across the overpass onto McKenzie Avenue exit the highway on the right-hand side then keep left at the fork. Heading northbound, if a motorist wants to turn left onto Admirals Road they exit the highway to the right then keep left at the fork.

Staite said the ministry had engineers on site from early Thursday morning assessing traffic patterns, changeable message signs, overhead guide signs, and traffic signal timing. “Generally, feedback from staff is that traffic was flowing very smoothly under the highway structure,” Staite said.

Staite also warned the interchange is still a construction zone. “We want to make sure drivers are checking their speed and not doing more than 60 km/h because it is still a construction zone,” Staite said.

READ ALSO: McKenzie Interchange delivers early present

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thousands on West Shore without power, wind warning issued for Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Thousands on West Shore without power, wind warning issued for Greater Victoria

Environment Canada says strong winds that may cause damage expected

Wet, windy weather to blame for Saanich crash

Two car collision on Carey Road slows evening traffic

Oak Bay father appeals conviction for killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry sentencing Thursday

New BC Ferries hybrid vessels make their way through Panama Canal before coming to Victoria

The ships are expected to begin operating in early 2020

VicPD seeks witnesses in two ‘snatch and dash’ cell phone thefts

Officer issues tips for a safer meeting

VIDEO: Oak Bay father who killed daughters eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Will you be travelling over the holidays?

Stockings hung by the fireplace, the smell of turkey wafting through the… Continue reading

Decision due today in B.C. Supreme Court trial involving Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, is facing five charges

UPDATED: Up to 60 cm of snow, wind expected on southern B.C. highways

Travellers being asked to use caution ahead of Christmas weekend travel

Grand Forks artist plays pot riff on classic Christmas carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Eyed Reindeer,’ ‘Let it Grow’ and ‘Green Christmas’ are on Johl Chato’s holiday album

Baby on board: Woman gives birth in bathroom of Alberta bus, driver helps out

Paramedics arrived, the baby boy was born and all was well – so well the baby got a name change

Trucker trapped in semi for six hours after Highway 1 collision

Power was cut to much of the area to make the scene safe for emergency crews

B.C. trio hopes to revolutionize tree planting industry

Flash Forest aims to plant a billion trees by 2028

Most Read