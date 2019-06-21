Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure responds to $11 million overdraw on McKenzie Interchange project

The ministry asked the province’s treasury board for additional funding in May

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has confirmed the McKenzie Interchange project is $11 million over budget. A ministry spokesperson said the department has been working in collaboration with the contractor to get the now $96 million overpass completed and open in a timely manner.

The ministry went before the province’s treasury board in May to request the additional funding required to complete the project, noted the spokesperson. The extra provincial funding was approved and the ministry is confident that the new budget will be sufficient to complete the project.

“Winter weather put significant pressure on the construction schedule,” the spokesperson explained.

Unexpected rock conditions were discovered under the centre pier of the overpass in the winter and this further complicated construction. The project designs needed to be modified and this extended the timeline and the budget, according to the ministry.

The spokesperson also indicated that the project’s current schedule remains on track. They are anticipating the removal of the traffic lights on Highway 1 by winter of this year and the entire project can be expected to be completed by summer 2020.

