Victoria Police deal with a crash outside of Royal Athletic Park the afternoon of May 29. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Minor crash closes Victoria streets

Caledonia Avenue and Vancouver Street crash stops traffic

Traffic is blocked at Caledonia Avenue and Vancouver Street after a minor car crash. Victoria police say that no one was injured and a limited road closure.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New West Shore mental health and substance abuse clinic is first-of-its-kind
Next story
Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Just Posted

Minor crash closes Victoria streets

Caledonia Avenue and Vancouver Street crash stops traffic

University of Victoria scraps student housing plan, opts for hotel instead

UVic originally planned 59 units for grad students at a proposed Broad Street development

VicPD, Esquimalt Fire Department team up to rescue ducklings

A couple ducklings were saved after they’d fallen into a storm drain

Rattenbury residence to be restored next as Glenlyon Norfolk School opens new buildings

GNS moves into the second stage of a multi-phase plan to redevelop its Oak Bay and Victoria sites

Catch Toronto Raptors playoff action on the big screen in Victoria

Cineplex hosts free viewing parties during NBA finals

VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Zach Plett, 21, was found dead in a recovery-house bed on Dec. 15, 2018

Mowi suspends fish farm construction off Quadra Island amid protests

‘Protest flotilla’ circled Cyrus Rocks aquaculture site

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

No contact order sought for accused Penticton quadruple killer and wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Sooke dream home is one of the Hometown Heroes prizes

Lottery offers lavish prizes while helping hospitals

Most Read