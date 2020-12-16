Saanich emergency crews responded to a collision at the intersection of Quadra Street and Tattersall Drive on the evening of Dec. 14 – the seventh crash at the intersection since January. (Photo courtesy Sarah Schenck)

Saanich emergency crews responded to a collision at the intersection of Quadra Street and Tattersall Drive on the evening of Dec. 14 – the seventh crash at the intersection since January. (Photo courtesy Sarah Schenck)

Minor crash marks seventh this year at Saanich intersection

More than 90 collisions reported at Quadra Street and Tattersall Drive since 2015

A Dec. 14 collision at Quadra Street and Tattersall Drive brings the total number of crashes at the busy intersection to seven for the year – half the number of collisions at the same intersection in 2019.

Emergency crews responded to a minor crash, with no reported injuries, around 7:30 p.m.

Since the beginning of 2020, seven crashes have been reported in the area – two resulted in minor injuries and five had no injuries, said Const. Markus Anastasiades. Three of the collisions were attributed to drivers who failed to yield to traffic while turning left, one was a result of a right turn infraction and the other three happened after drivers disobeyed a red light at the intersection.

According to the ICBC crash map, 89 crashes took place at the intersection between 2015 and 2019 – 14 in 2019, 17 in 2018, 13 in 2017, 25 in 2016 and 20 in 2015. The map shows collisions that have resulted in injuries or deaths and those that led to property damage.

READ ALSO: More than half of Saanich’s 10 worst intersections include McKenzie Avenue

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of SaanichICBCSaanich Police DepartmentTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
20 patients, staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Saanich Peninsula Hospital
Next story
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Just Posted

Traffic is impacted as fire crews battle a structure fire on Old Esquimalt Road. (Township of Esquimalt)
Esquimalt firefighters douse laundry room fire at multi-residence building

Cause remains under investigation

Victoria police seized $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash and firearms during Project Juliet. (Victoria Police Department)
Joint forces operation seizes $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash, firearms

Fentanyl enough to supply estimated 3,965,000 lethal doses

Dr. Rachel Staples has been recovering at the Victoria General Hospital since getting struck by a vehicle Dec. 4. (Courtesy of Rachel Staples)
Cyclist suffers more than 18 fractures after getting struck at Colwood trail crossing

Oak Bay woman has been recovering in hospital since Dec. 4

Saanich police have arrested one Metchosin man in connection with a string of indecent acts reported across the region. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin man arrested in connection to string of indecent acts

Eleven exposure incidents reported across Greater Victoria from late October through December

The search for Master Sailor Duane Earle, from Winnipeg, has concluded. The Boatswain, described as a ‘sailor’s sailor’ was not found. (Courtesy Canadian Armed Forces)
VIDEO: Navy at a loss at how missing sailor could go overboard from HMCS Winnipeg

Search for Boatswain Duane Earle concluded Tuesday evening

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(University of Oxford / John Cairns)
POLL: Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

After months of uncertainty and ever-tightening restrictions, the end of the pandemic… Continue reading

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

Most Read