Minor crash marks seventh this year at Saanich intersection

More than 90 collisions reported at Quadra Street and Tattersall Drive since 2015

Saanich emergency crews responded to a collision at the intersection of Quadra Street and Tattersall Drive on the evening of Dec. 14 – the seventh crash at the intersection since January. (Photo courtesy Sarah Schenck)

A Dec. 14 collision at Quadra Street and Tattersall Drive brings the total number of crashes at the busy intersection to seven for the year – half the number of collisions at the same intersection in 2019.

Emergency crews responded to a minor crash, with no reported injuries, around 7:30 p.m.

Since the beginning of 2020, seven crashes have been reported in the area – two resulted in minor injuries and five had no injuries, said Const. Markus Anastasiades. Three of the collisions were attributed to drivers who failed to yield to traffic while turning left, one was a result of a right turn infraction and the other three happened after drivers disobeyed a red light at the intersection.

According to the ICBC crash map, 89 crashes took place at the intersection between 2015 and 2019 – 14 in 2019, 17 in 2018, 13 in 2017, 25 in 2016 and 20 in 2015. The map shows collisions that have resulted in injuries or deaths and those that led to property damage.

