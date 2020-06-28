Minor earthquake hits off Greater Victoria coast Sunday morning

A minor 2.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Greater Victoria on Sunday, June 28. (United States Geological Survey)

A minor earthquake hit off the coast of Greater Victoria early Sunday morning.

According to Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:16 a.m. on June 28, almost 19 kilometres from downtown Victoria.

Did you feel shaking on southern #VancouverIsland at 03:16 today?

That was a M2 earthquake to the SSW of Victoria:https://t.co/bTHP17eBrf

It was well-recorded across the region and reported felt at Victoria and Sooke. One of hundreds of tiny #earthquakes in the region each year. pic.twitter.com/ZnTEnTpqAN — John Cassidy (@earthquakeguy) June 28, 2020

The earthquake was lightly felt by Victoria and Sooke residents and took place at a depth of 14 kilometres.

There haven’t been any reports of damage caused by the earthquake.

Those who felt the earthquake are encouraged to submit a report on the Natural Resources Canada website, earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca

