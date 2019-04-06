Minor earthquake off Victoria one of 25 in area over last two days

A small 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Victoria just before 10 p.m. Friday night.

Though it was a minor earthquake, it was the largest of more than 25 that have occurred in the same area over the last two days, according to John Cassidy, an earthquake seismologist with Natural Resources Canada.

The earthquake happened beneath San Juan Island, about 30 km from Victoria.

There were a few reports of feeling the earthquake in Washington State, and just one report from Victoria.

ALSO READ: Tsunami not expected for B.C. after largest earthquake to strike U.S. in 2019

ALSO READ: ‘Earthquake swarm’ strikes off Vancouver Island for past four days

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island overdue for the big one, can also expect mega-thrust tsunami

Tsunami Preparedness Week is coming up April 7 – 13. The City of Victoria warns that although tsunamis are rare, it’s important to understand the impact of a tsunami on Victoria and what to do in the event of a tsunami warning.

To view Victoria’s Tsunami Hazard Map or find out more about what to do in a tsunami warning, visit the Tsunami Preparedness 101 page on the City’s website.

#TsunamiPreparednessWeek starts SUN! Altho tsunamis are rare, you're safe in Capital Region 4m or 13ft above sea level. Use your mobile device's compass to see approx elevation or Google Earth. Check out Vic Tsunami Hazard Map & learn to be #TsunamiReady https://t.co/RQzGBeZuFw pic.twitter.com/t7ECeaolbB — City of Victoria (@CityOfVictoria) April 5, 2019

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.