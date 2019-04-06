The 2.9 magnitude earthquake occurred beneath San Juan Island, about 30 km from Victoria. (Pacific Northwest Seismic Network screenshot)

Minor earthquake off Victoria one of 25 in area over last two days

2.9 magnitude earthquake struck just before 10 p.m. Friday night

A small 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Victoria just before 10 p.m. Friday night.

Though it was a minor earthquake, it was the largest of more than 25 that have occurred in the same area over the last two days, according to John Cassidy, an earthquake seismologist with Natural Resources Canada.

The earthquake happened beneath San Juan Island, about 30 km from Victoria.

There were a few reports of feeling the earthquake in Washington State, and just one report from Victoria.

ALSO READ: Tsunami not expected for B.C. after largest earthquake to strike U.S. in 2019

ALSO READ: ‘Earthquake swarm’ strikes off Vancouver Island for past four days

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island overdue for the big one, can also expect mega-thrust tsunami

Tsunami Preparedness Week is coming up April 7 – 13. The City of Victoria warns that although tsunamis are rare, it’s important to understand the impact of a tsunami on Victoria and what to do in the event of a tsunami warning.

To view Victoria’s Tsunami Hazard Map or find out more about what to do in a tsunami warning, visit the Tsunami Preparedness 101 page on the City’s website.

Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away
Next story
VicPD arrest suspect in Langford as part of drug investigation

Just Posted

VicPD arrest suspect in Langford as part of drug investigation

Loud banging sound heard from 700 block of Goldstream Avenue

BC Hydro busy with multiple power outages around Greater Victoria

Reports of 12 different outages in southern Vancouver Island have 7,876 without power

Wind warning in effect for Greater Victoria

Southeast winds will rise to 70 km/h gusting to 90 for areas near the water

Highlands head-on collision sends one person to hospital Friday

Millstream Road was closed in both directions

Esquimalt High fights mental health stigma on the basketball court

The Isaac Williams-Herrington Memorial Tournament honours an Esquimalt teen who died by suicide

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

UPDATE: Hundreds without power after wind storm on Vancouver Island

BC Ferries also forced to cancel several mid-morning sailings

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Vigilante to volunteer: A B.C. woman’s change of heart on homelessness

Peggy Allen had 400 calls into police about homeless near her Abbotsford home. Now she’s fighting for them

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Horgan says B.C. is bearing ‘brunt’ of impact from Huawei arrest

B.C. does billions in trade with China and John Horgan says he’s confident that relationship remains in good shape

Galaxy’s Ibrahimovic shines as L.A. blanks Whitecaps 2-0

Vancouver slips to 0-4-1 on season

Most Read