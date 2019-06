Victoria Police are looking for a Victoria teen who was last seen on May 31

Police are looking for missing teen Lia Barker (File submitted/VicPD)

The Victoria Police are asking the public for help in locating missing teenager Lia Barker.

The 13-year-old was last seen in Vic West on May 31 and reported missing on June 2. Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Barker is a Caucasian youth standing five feet, eight inches tall and weighing 135 lbs. She has brown hair, which could also be seen as a shade of red, and blue eyes.

If you see Barker, please call 911.

