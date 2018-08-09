UPDATE: missing 14-year-old Jonathan Su found safe

Su was reported missing after last being seen in the Cook Street area Wednesday night

Jonathan Su is a 14-year old Asian, teen male, standing five feet, four incehs tall with an athletic build, weighing approximately 130 lbs. File contributed

Jonathan Su has been safely located on Thursday morning. He was reported missing in a high risk case after he was last seen near Cook Street Village Wednesday night. The original story can be seen below.

Victoria Police are asking the public to find high-risk missing 14 year-old Jonathan Su.

Su is a described as an Asian youth, standing five feet, four inches tall with an athletic build, weighing approximately 130 lbs. He has brown hair that is partially bleached and cut short on the sides and back, but long on top.

He was last seen wearing a pink “OBEY” hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

He was riding a burgundy mountain bike.

Su was last seen in the area of Cook Street and Summit Avenue just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Going missing is out of character.

If you have any information on Su, you can call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, you can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.