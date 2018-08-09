Jonathan Su is a 14-year old Asian, teen male, standing five feet, four incehs tall with an athletic build, weighing approximately 130 lbs. File contributed

UPDATE: missing 14-year-old Jonathan Su found safe

Su was reported missing after last being seen in the Cook Street area Wednesday night

Jonathan Su has been safely located on Thursday morning. He was reported missing in a high risk case after he was last seen near Cook Street Village Wednesday night. The original story can be seen below.

Victoria Police are asking the public to find high-risk missing 14 year-old Jonathan Su.

Su is a described as an Asian youth, standing five feet, four inches tall with an athletic build, weighing approximately 130 lbs. He has brown hair that is partially bleached and cut short on the sides and back, but long on top.

He was last seen wearing a pink “OBEY” hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

He was riding a burgundy mountain bike.

Su was last seen in the area of Cook Street and Summit Avenue just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Going missing is out of character.

If you have any information on Su, you can call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, you can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Tide, winds delay marathon swim across Juan de Fuca Strait
Next story
UPDATE: Volatile Telegraph Creek wildfires merge overnight

Just Posted

Photo gallery: International Cat Day prompts reader photos

Oak Bay News readers share their furry friends

Tide, winds delay marathon swim across Juan de Fuca Strait

Susan Simmons and her team need to wait for the perfect day for such a long swim

UPDATE: missing 14-year-old Jonathan Su found safe

Su was reported missing after last being seen in the Cook Street area Wednesday night

Lisa Helps opens campaign headquarters, a ‘space for the community’

Mayor and team park office on Fort Street to support merchants hit hard by bike lane construction

Cops for Cancer fundraiser rolls on the West Shore

Cruise 4 the Kids supports kids battling cancer, pediatric research

Photo gallery: Heat highlights Oak Bay Night Market

Market returns to Oak Bay Sept. 12

3rd strong earthquake shakes Lombok as death toll tops 300

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake caused panic, damage to buildings, landslides and injuries

Police call B.C. pharmacy’s use of panic button ‘unnecessary’

Pharmacist should have used 911 or non-emergency numbers when pharmacist felt they needed to push.

16 months later, B.C. mudslide evacuees allowed to return home

Residents of two Sunnybrae properties near Salmon Arm can return but will remain on evacuation alert

Pence outlines plan for new Space Force by 2020

President Donald Trump has called for a ‘separate but equal’ space force

Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman dies at 96: ‘Better to love than hate’

Riteman was born in Poland and as a teenager, his family was captured by the Nazis

14% of people admit to driving after smoking pot: Stats Canada

Number considerably lower in B.C., where only 8% reported driving high

Federal government to sell B.C. coal terminal

Transport Canada has announced its divesting from federally-owned Ridley Terminals in Prince Rupert

Temperature records broken Wednesday, even hotter conditions today in B.C.

While today is set to be the hottest day this week, yesterday’s scorching temperatures broke several records.

Most Read