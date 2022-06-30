MISSING: 16-year-old Shirita Beans last seen in Esquimalt Thursday

She’s described as an Indigenous, Asian girl who’s 4’11” and weighs about 100 pounds

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Shirita Beans after she was last seen in Esquimalt on Thursday.

Beans, who also goes by ‘Simone,’ is described as a 16-year-old Indigenous and Asian girl who’s 4’11” and weighs about 100 pounds.

She has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and black yoga pants. Beans also has shoulder-length blue and grey hair with dark brown roots and blond tips.

Anyone who sees the teenager is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

