MISSING: 16-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason last seen in Victoria on Sept. 13

She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes, is 5’6” and weighs about 115 pounds

Victoria police officers are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason after she was last seen in Victoria on Sept. 13. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 16 year old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, who was last seen in Victoria on Sept. 13.

Police have no information to indicate the teen is at risk of harm, but the circumstances of her disappearance, and her age put her at potential for high risk, they say.

Edwards-Helgason is described as Caucasian with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6” and weighs about 115 pounds, with a slender build.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Anyone with other information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

