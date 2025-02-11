Missing 18-year-old man found dead after falling through ice on Shuswap Lake

'This is a heartbreaking tragedy that has deeply affected the family, first responders, and the community'

The search for an 18-year-old man who fell through the ice on Shuswap Lake on Saturday is over.

After a tireless and extensive search effort by the RCMP Dive Team and local Search and Rescue personnel, the man was found deceased in the late afternoon on Monday, Feb. 10, announced the RCMP in a media release.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that has deeply affected the family, first responders, and the community,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Scott. “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young man during this incredibly difficult time.”

On Feb. 8, just after 2 p.m., police received a report that an 18-year-old man had fallen through the ice between the Raven subdivision and Sandy Point.

RCMP, Shuswap Search and Rescue, the Salmon Arm Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services attended the scene and began searching for the man. The RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team was later called to assist.

With changing temperatures and unpredictable ice conditions, Salmon Arm RCMP continue to urge the public to stay off all frozen lakes, stressing ice that may appear stable can quickly become hazardous, putting lives at risk.

“Our officers and Search and Rescue partners have witnessed the dangers firsthand, and we cannot stress enough the importance of avoiding frozen bodies of water,” said Scott. “We urge everyone to take extreme caution and prioritize safety to prevent another tragedy.”

There are no further details available at this time.