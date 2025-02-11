 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Missing 18-year-old man found dead after falling through ice on Shuswap Lake

'This is a heartbreaking tragedy that has deeply affected the family, first responders, and the community'
Lachlan Labere
Lachlan Labere
250213-saa-raven-shuswap-lake-ice
RCMP announced the 18-year-old man who fell through the ice on Shuswap Lake over the weekend was found deceased on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer

The search for an 18-year-old man who fell through the ice on Shuswap Lake on Saturday is over. 

After a tireless and extensive search effort by the RCMP Dive Team and local Search and Rescue personnel, the man was found deceased in the late afternoon on Monday, Feb. 10, announced the RCMP in a media release. 

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that has deeply affected the family, first responders, and the community,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Scott. “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young man during this incredibly difficult time.”

On Feb. 8, just after 2 p.m., police received a report that an 18-year-old man had fallen through the ice between the Raven subdivision and Sandy Point.

 

Lachlan Labere

About the Author: Lachlan Labere

Editor, Salmon Arm Observer
Read more

More News

Dangerous driving charge laid in 2024 pedestrian death in Island mall parking lot
Dangerous driving charge laid in 2024 pedestrian death in Island mall parking lot
B.C. Sikh temple president murder case adjourned again
B.C. Sikh temple president murder case adjourned again
Driver, 61, dead after apparent medical episode on Highway 19 near Woss
Driver, 61, dead after apparent medical episode on Highway 19 near Woss