MISSING: 18-year-old Saira Taylor last seen in Victoria

Taylor is 5’4”, weighs approximately 100 pounds, has faded pink hair, brown eyes, wears a nose ring

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding 18-year-old Saira Taylor, who was last seen Friday morning.

The teenager is 5’4” and weighs approximately 100 pounds. They have faded pink hair, brown eyes, wears a nose ring and was last seen wearing a black toque, a black puffy jacket and black jeans. Tayor is also known to use the names “Katie Taylor” or “Shinji.”

Police said Taylor was last seen in Victoria around 9 a.m. on June 24.

Anyone with information on where Taylor might be is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

