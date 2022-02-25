MISSING: 23-year-old driving Alberta car last seen in Central Saanich

Police asking for help finding Maximilian Aleksander Saar

Central Saanich police are asking for help locating missing man Maximilian Aleksander Saar. (Courtesy Central Saanich Police Service)

Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in Central Saanich Feb. 16.

Maximilian Aleksander Saar is described as a 23-year-old man, standing 5’11” and weighing 225 pounds. He has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He is driving a black VW Jetta with the Alberta licence plate ‘CKH0977’, according to the Central Saanich Police Service.

Anyone with information about Saar’s whereabouts is asked to call Central Saanich police at 250-652-4441 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

