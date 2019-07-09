Police said on Tuesday that a missing Campbell River man had been found dead. File photo

Missing 24-year-old Campbell River man found dead, say police

Carter Gorjeu reported missing Sunday evening

A man missing since Sunday has been found dead, according to Campbell River RCMP.

His body was found on Monday, police spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre said in a media release.

The release said that further inquiries should be directed to the BC Coroners Service.

In an email, Tyre added, “RCMP will not be releasing any more details in regards to this matter.”

Police asked for help from the public on Monday in locating Carter Gorjeu, a 24-year-old Campbell River man. He was reported missing on Sunday evening.

The RCMP said at the time “it’s uncharacteristic for him to be out of contact.”

The BC Coroners Service is in the very early stages of a fact-finding investigation into the death of a male in his mid-20s from Campbell River, spokesperson Andy Watson said in an email.

READ MORE: Police searching for 24-year-old Campbell River man

