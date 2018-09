Partington was last see on September 19

Police are looking for 26-year old Gregory Partington. File contributed

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in locating missing Victoria man Gregory Partington.

He is described as a 26-year old Caucasian man, standing six feet, six inches tall and weighing around 240 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Partington was last seen on Sept. 19 near Blanshard and Johnson Streets. Police are concerned for his well-being and are asking for the public assistance in locating him.

If you see him, call 911.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

