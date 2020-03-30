MISSING: 26-year-old woman Shorene Jones

Victoria Police are looking for a woman last seen on March 25

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in tracking down missing 26-year-old woman Shorene Jones.

Jones was last seen on March 25th and is believed to be in the Victoria area.

She is described as an Indigenous woman with shoulder-length dark hair and brown eyes. She is five feet, three inches tall with a slim build, weighing approximately 120 lbs.

ALSO READ: Victoria police arrest suspect in two daytime robberies

Jones is a subject of numerous warrants, and may be attempting to evade police. However, VicPD says officers want to ensure her safety.

Anyone who sees Jones is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency VicPD number at 250-995-7654, or the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Missing woman

