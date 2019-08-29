MISSING: 27-year-old Tomas Podhora

Podhora was last in contact with family in June and reported missing Aug. 24

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in locating missing 27-year-old man Tomas Podhora.

Podhora is described as a Caucasian man standing five feet, eight inches tall and weighing 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last in contact with family in late June, and was reported missing on Aug. 24.

Podhora’s family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

To report anonymously, you can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

