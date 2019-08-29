MISSING: 27-year-old Tomas Podhora

Podhora was last in contact with family in June and reported missing Aug. 24

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in locating missing 27-year-old man Tomas Podhora.

Podhora is described as a Caucasian man standing five feet, eight inches tall and weighing 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last in contact with family in late June, and was reported missing on Aug. 24.

Podhora’s family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

To report anonymously, you can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Victoria Police seize drugs, replica firearms and $50,000 in cash after searching Victoria home

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Scheer says Liberals deflecting from scandals with abortion, same-sex marriage
Next story
Mount Washington zip line open in time for long weekend

Just Posted

Tallest mass timber building on Vancouver Island could come to Colwood Corners

Project would have over 100 units aimed at housing low to moderate income seniors and families

MISSING: Police searching for 63-year-old Luc Racicot

Racicot was last seen in July and reported missing on Aug. 27

Two sailing waits continue at BC Ferries ahead of the long weekend

Long weekend travellers trying to get a jump on the weekend

Trailer occupied by missing Plaza Hotel caretaker, not evidence says VicPD

Mike Draeger is still considered missing, not a suspect

UPDATED: Saanich CUPE members willing to take job action over wage discrepancies

School board concerned after district support staff vote to strike if necessary

VIDEO: Hockey talk with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

The leader of the federal NDP named his favourite teams, player, and hopes for the Stanley Cup

Scheer says Liberals deflecting from scandals with abortion, same-sex marriage

Conservatives had been expecting Andrew Scheer’s record to be an issue for them during the campaign

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 27

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you satisfied with the catchment boundaries for your local school?

Youngsters across Greater Victoria will be putting away the beach toys and… Continue reading

Mount Washington zip line open in time for long weekend

The lower two spans opened this week; the resort aims for the full line to be running this season

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

Most Read