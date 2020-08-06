MISSING: 38-year-old man last seen near Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

An Phi Nguyen was last seen July 28 near the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. (Courtesy of VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating missing man An Phi Nguyen.

Nguyen was last seen July 28 near the Save-On-Food Memorial Centre. He was wearing a dark sweater and dark pants. Police say he may be in possession of a green bicycle.

Nguyen is described as a 38-year-old Asian man with short black hair and brown eyes. He stands five-foot-10 and weighs roughly 130 pounds with a slim build.

Police are working to locate him and ensure he is safe. Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option one for the report desk. To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

