VicPD are looking for 40-year-old Kasung Shillingford (File contributed/ VicPD)

MISSING: 40-year old Kasung Shillingford

VicPD are trying to find Shillingford who was last seen on Aug. 18

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in finding missing man Kasung Shillingford.

He was last seen on Aug. 18, and reported missing to VicPD on Oct 18. Shillingford’s family is concerned for his well-being.

He is described as a 40-year old Black man standing six feet tall with a medium build, weighing 165 lbs. He has short, curly black hair and often wears a short, stubble-length beard.

He has ties across Vancouver Island and the Caribbean.

If you see him, you can call the VicPD non-emergency number at 250-995-7654.

