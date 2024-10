Man was driving white Dodge pickup truck on Thanksgiving Day

Chilliwack RCMP are looking for the public's help to find 43-year-old William Welch.

He was reported missing on Thanksgiving Day (Oct. 14) and was driving to Clinton. He drives a white 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, with the B.C. license plate RH2686.

RCMP described Welch as a caucasian man, 5'10", 196 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Welch's whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).