'The cause of his death was not considered suspicious,' says RCMP spokesperson

There is no foul play suspected in death of a 43-year-old man who had been on the road from Clinton, and thought to be on the way to Chilliwack.

"The 43-year-old man who was reported missing on October 14, 2024 has sadly been located deceased," said Cpl. Carmen Kiener, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley detachment.

The location was not specified.

"The cause of his death is not considered suspicious."

The RCMP offers its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.