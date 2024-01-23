 Skip to content
MISSING: 46-year-old last seen in Victoria more than a month ago

Man named Robert described as 5’7” with a slim build and dark grey and brown hair
Victoria News Staff
Victoria police are looking for this missing man, who was last seen on Bay Street on Dec. 14, 2023. (Courtesy of Victoria police)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 46-year-old man after he was last seen in the 1900-block of Bay Street on Dec. 14, 2023.

The man, named Robert, was reported missing on Jan. 11.

Robert is described as 5’7” with a slim build and dark grey and brown hair. He may have a grey and brown-coloured beard and moustache, police said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the E-Comm Report Desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1 or report anonymously by calling Greater Victoria Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

