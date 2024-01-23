MISSING: 46-year-old last seen in Victoria more than a month ago

Man named Robert described as 5’7” with a slim build and dark grey and brown hair

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 46-year-old man after he was last seen in the 1900-block of Bay Street on Dec. 14, 2023.

The man, named Robert, was reported missing on Jan. 11.

Robert is described as 5’7” with a slim build and dark grey and brown hair. He may have a grey and brown-coloured beard and moustache, police said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the E-Comm Report Desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1 or report anonymously by calling Greater Victoria Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

