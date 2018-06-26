MISSING: 48-year old Robert Shepherd

Police say they are concerned for his safety after he went missing June 23

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in finding missing man Robert Shepherd.

Shepherd is described as a 48-year-old Caucasian man standing five feet, ten inches tall with a heavy build, weighing 251 lbs. He is balding, with short brown hair on the sides of his head. He has blue eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen on June 23 with a backpack .

Police say several discoveries in their investigations have lead them to feel deeply concerned for Shepherd’s safety. If you see him, call 911.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, please call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

