Donald Naugle is described as a 49 year-old Caucasian man standing five feet, six inches tall, with a slim build. He has medium length brown hair, often long on top with flecks of grey near the temples. Donald’s ears are pierced and he wears thick silver earrings. File contributed

MISSING: 49-year old Donald Naugle

Naugle was last seen on Aug. 6, and is unfamiliar with Victoria

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 49-year old man named Donald Naugle.

Naugle is described as a Caucasian man standing five feet, six inches tall with a slim build. He has medium length, brown hair that is long on top, with flecks of grey near the temples. His ears are pierced, and he wears thick, silver earrings.

Naugle was last seen on foot near the royal Jubilee Hospital after 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 6.

His family is concerned for him because his health is declining.

Naugle is not familiar with Victoria, but may be downtown or near shelters.

If you see him, please call 911.

If you have information about him, you can call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously you can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

