Missing 49-year-old Vancouver Island man found dead

Michael Hounsell was reported missing on Oct. 29, 2024. He has since been found dead.

Michael Hounsell, who was reported missing on Oct. 29, has been found dead, confirmed BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Brett Urano on Nov. 10.

Hounsell, 49, was last seen in February, 2024, though it was not out of character for him to be without contact with his family.

He had been known for spending time in the wilderness. Hounsell’s vehicle was located approximately an hour from Bamfield on a logging road.

Police had been concerned for Hounsell’s health and well-being.

"The cause of his death is not considered suspicious," Urano said in a news release. "The RCMP offers its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

The BC Coroners Service has been notified, and is also investigating the man's death.