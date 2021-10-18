Colin Spires, 50, was last seen in the Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood Sept. 26. (Courtesy VicPD)

Colin Spires, 50, was last seen in the Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood Sept. 26. (Courtesy VicPD)

MISSING: 50-year-old man last seen in Victoria’s Burnside-Gorge area

Colin Spires last seen Sept. 26

Victoria police are asking for help locating a man who has been missing for three weeks.

Colin Spires, 50, was last seen in the Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood on Sept. 26, according to a police release. He’s described as a Caucasian man standing 5’6” and weighing approximately 155 pounds. He has short brown hair.

Police say they are working to locate Spires to ensure he is safe.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria man arrested after alleged indecent act near Sooke high school

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPDVictoria

Previous story
B.C. could be home to 500,000 Indigenous people by 2041
Next story
B.C. expanding ‘seamless day kindergarten’ pilot program

Just Posted

Sooke RCMP is investigating a series of suspicious fires in the downtown area. (Black Press Media file photo)
Arsonist on the loose: Four suspicious fires unsolved in Sooke

Colin Spires, 50, was last seen in the Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood Sept. 26. (Courtesy VicPD)
MISSING: 50-year-old man last seen in Victoria’s Burnside-Gorge area

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria man arrested after alleged indecent act near Sooke high school

Victoria’s Canoe Brewpub will soon be the ninth Craft Beer Market location in Canada. (Google maps)
Canoe closes its doors in Victoria to make way for new identity