Police are urgently asking the public for help in tracking down a missing Victoria man

Police are asking for help in finding missing man Bernard Chaperon, who is desribed as a 61-year-old Caucasian man standing six feet, two inces tall with a large build. He has grey, curly, shoulder-length hair with scruffy facial hair.

Victoria police are asking the public for help in finding missing man Bernard “Bernie” Chaperon.

Chaperon is described as a 61-year-old Caucasian man standing six feet, two inches tall with a large build. Bernard has grey, curly shoulder length hair with scruffy facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a beige, khaki long-sleeve shirt and dark jeans.

He was last seen in the 1700-block of Fairfield Rd.

Police are concerned for his welfare. If you have any information on where Chaperon is, call 911.

