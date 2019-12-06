MISSING: 64-year-old Victoria man David Atkins

VicPD patrol officers seek the public’s help in locating missing man David Atkins. (Photo courtesy of the Victoria Police Department)

Atkins was last seen downtown on Dec. 2 and now could be in Sooke

Victoria police are asking the public for help in finding missing 64-year-old David Atkins.

Atkins is a Caucasian man standing five-feet, eight-inches tall and weighing 159 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Atkins was last seen on Dec. 2 in the 900-block of Collinson Street.

He’s been known to have a distinctive, hand-drawn symbol on his clothing.

Family and friends are concerned for his well-being and believe he might have gone to Sooke and could be in that area.

Anyone who sees Atkins is asked to call 911. To report anonymously please call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

VicPD patrol officers seek the public’s help to locate missing man David Atkins including releasing images of his distinctive clothing. (Photo courtesy of the Victoria Police Department)