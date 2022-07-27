MISSING: 82-year-old with dementia last seen around noon on Tuesday

Marnie Duch may have been headed to Goldstream Avenue from View Royal

West Shore RCMP is looking for missing 82-year-old Marnie Duch. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding 82-year-old Marnie Duch.

The missing woman has dementia and her last known location was near the 2600-block of Francis View Drive around noon on Tuesday. Police say she may have been headed toward Goldstream Avenue.

Duch is described as 5’2” with thin white hair. She was wearing white shorts, a straw hat and had a brown purse with her when she was last seen.

