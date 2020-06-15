West Shore RCMP are looking for 83-year-old Donald MacIntosh. (West Shore RCMP)

MISSING: 83-year-old man last spotted walking two dogs

Donald MacIntosh last seen in Victoria walking Yorkshire dogs

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding an 83-year-old man and his two dogs.

READ ALSO: VicPD arrest man who threw woman to ground in ‘random, unprovoked’ assault

Donald MacIntosh was reported missing by his family and was last seen walking his two Yorkshire dogs around 8 p.m. on Sunday near Hillside Avenue and Blanshard Street.

READ ALSO: Head of Canadian prison agency expresses ‘deepest sympathies’ in death of Metchosin man

You’re asked to call police right away if you spot him.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seniors move to new, modern Victoria long-term care home starting in July

Just Posted

Seniors move to new, modern Victoria long-term care home starting in July

The Summit replaces the Oak Bay Lodge and Mt. Tolmie care homes

Elizabeth May calls for additional support for tourism sector

Green Party MP says local individuals and entrepreneurs are still ‘falling through the cracks’

Virtual training helps participants get a leg up in job search

WorkBC Centre Westshore offers online workshops

MISSING: 83-year-old man last spotted walking two dogs

Donald MacIntosh last seen in Victoria walking Yorkshire dogs

VicPD arrest man who threw woman to ground in ‘random, unprovoked’ assault

Suspect released on a notice to appear in court at later date

Politics as normal suspended in B.C., but will that change when house returns?

Wilkinson said support for Dr. Bonnie Henry necessary, but Liberals want the economy to recover quickly

POLL: Would you support permanently closing a portion of Government Street to vehicle traffic?

A move to increase foot traffic is a lifeline thrown to many… Continue reading

Woman dies in crash on highway in Nanaimo

Two other people sustained minor injuries in accident at 7:10 p.m. Sunday

B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)

It’s a first, deputy fire chief says

Three people found dead in Lower Mainland house fire: police

Homicide investigators release update

Driver gets $759 ticket for driving 60 km over speed limit without license

Central Saanich Police impounded the vehicle for 30 days

B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford

Trans Mountain pipeline remains shut following spill at Sumas Pump Station on Friday night,

Dispose of your face masks safely, top doctor urges Canadians

Leaving masks lying around is bad for both environment and transmission

Lawsuit filed by family of a B.C. man who died in a police confrontation

Family says Jason Koehler died shortly after being jolted with a Taser, pepper sprayed, beaten with police baton

Most Read