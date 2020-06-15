MISSING: 83-year-old man last spotted walking two dogs

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding an 83-year-old man and his two dogs.

Donald MacIntosh was reported missing by his family and was last seen walking his two Yorkshire dogs around 8 p.m. on Sunday near Hillside Avenue and Blanshard Street.

You’re asked to call police right away if you spot him.

