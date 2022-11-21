MISSING: 83-year-old with medical condition last seen in Victoria

Thomas Pringle has a condition causing him to lose awareness of his surroundings

Photos of Thomas Pringle were released on Nov. 21 as Victoria police look for help in finding the missing 83-year-old. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 83-year-old Thomas Pringle.

Pringle was last seen in the 3100-block of Douglas Street at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Monday. He has a medical condition that can cause him to lose awareness of his surroundings.

Pringle is described as a six-foot-tall Caucasian man with a medium build. He has short grey hair and is bald on top. He was last seen wearing a black winter bomber-style jacket with a welder logo on the front, blue jeans, black New Balance runners and a light tan Tilley hat.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

