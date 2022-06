The missing man was the subject of a Tuesday night missing person alert

92-year-old William Killam has been found safe. (Courtesy of VicPD)

William Killam has been found safe after the 92-year-old man with health issues was the subject of a missing person alert on Tuesday.

Killam was found Wednesday morning after he was missing for almost 12 hours.

