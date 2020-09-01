Willows Beach. (Black Press Media file photo)

Missing child located unharmed at Willows Beach

Theft of bicycles, outboard motors highlight Oak Bay police calls

Residents may have noticed a heavy police presence near Willows Beach the afternoon of Aug. 25.

A short-lived terror struck when Oak Bay Police responded to the area of for a report of a missing child. After a quick search police located the child in the area and unharmed.

It was among the many calls to police during the week of Aug. 23 to 30.

Police were called again for a pair of bikes reported stolen. Police say one bicycle was left unlocked and the other had the lock cut. The Oak Bay Police Department encourages the public to register bicycles and to lock them away, out of sight if possible.

READ ALSO: Thief steals heart from Oak Bay Avenue

Oak Bay Police received two separate complaints of identity fraud. Both victims reported receiving a letter from a collection agency advising them of overdue or unpaid Freedom Mobile accounts. Both files are under investigation.

On Aug. 26, Oak Bay Police were called to the TD Canada Trust at 2000 Cadboro Bay Rd. after a vehicle struck the building. A vehicle crashed into the bank and shattered a window but the driver fled.

On Aug. 27, officers responded to the 2000-block of Penzance Rd. for mischief after a vehicle had a passenger window smashed. The vehicle was not entered, and nothing was reported stolen.

Yet another outboard motor was reported stolen from from the Royal Victoria Yacht club on Aug. 28.

Anyone with information on these or any crime is asked to contact Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

