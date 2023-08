13- year old Storm Sampson was last seen in Parksville on Aug. 16.

Comox Valley RCMP is seeking assistance from the public to locate 13- year old Storm Sampson.

Sampson was last seen in Parksville on Aug. 16, at approximately 10 a.m. and might have been making his way to Nanaimo.

He is approximately 6’1” tall and 220lbs. He was last seen wearing pink shorts and a white t-shirt.

If you see Sampson or know where is, call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 or your nearest police detachment.