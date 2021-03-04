MISSING: Daniel Fortin, 55, last seen in Victoria March 1

Police are asking for the public’s help locating high-risk missing man Daniel Fortin.

Fortin, 55, was last seen in Victoria on the afternoon of March 1. Police say they are concerned for his well being and want to ensure he is safe.

Fortin is described as a Caucasian man with short grey hair, brown eyes and a moustache. He stands about 5’10” and weighs about 165 pounds, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, running shoes and a blue and grey baseball hat.

Anyone who sees Fortin is asked to call 911. If you have any information about where he may be, call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

